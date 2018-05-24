Rajasthan man suspected to be child lifter lynched by mob in Bengaluru, no arrests yet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An angry mob chased and lynched a 26-year-old youth to death suspecting him to be child lifter. The gruesome incident took place at Pension Mohalla in Chamarajpet police limits on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating the antecedents of the murdered youth and are yet to make any arrests.

The deceased has been identified as Kaluram, a native of Rajasthan. Police said the control room received information around 1.40 pm that a child lifter was nabbed near Ranganatha Theatre in Pension Mohalla near Mysuru Road. Upon receiving information, Assistant Sub-inspector Rajashekharaiah, attached to Cottonpet station, and other staff rushed to the scene in a Hoysala patrol vehicle.

“When the police reached there, they noticed a mob and few among them dragging the alleged child kidnapper on the road. There were more than 70 people. His hands were tied and many in the mob were shouting he was a child lifter while some others were kicking him and beating him with wooden sticks. As soon as the Hoysala vehicle stopped arrived there, the mob dispersed and those who were assaulting the suspect fled from the scene. Police found him drenched in blood as he had sustained head injuries. He was still breathing and was rushed to the Victoria Hospital nearby. Within 4-5 minutes he succumbed,” police said.

Police found an Aadhaar card in his pocket and identified him. “We also got in touch with his family in Rajasthan and his elder brother was informed about the incident. According to him, Kaluram was working in Mumbai and Pune, and has no idea when and why Kaluram came to Bengaluru,” a source said.

“It was the residents of Bakshi Garden who first noticed Kaluram and we do not why they suspected him to be a child lifter. They started screaming and soon people gathered. They allegedly chased him till Ranganatha Theatre, which is a few hundred metres away from Bakshi Garden. There, they caught him and assaulted him black and blue,” police added.

Police, however, are not sure if Kaluram was a child lifter and are investigating his antecedents. Based on the complaint filed by ASI Rajashekharaiah, the Chamrajpet police have taken up a murder case against the public.