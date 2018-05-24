Home Cities Bengaluru

Two-year-old boy knocked down by KSRP bus, dies

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) bus knocked him down at Ashraya Nagar in RMC Yard on Tuesday evening.

BENGALURU:A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) bus knocked him down at Ashraya Nagar in RMC Yard on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Giriprakash, son of Velu and Latha. The family lives in Ashraya Nagar and the couple work as daily-wage workers.

Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when Velu took Giriprakash to a shop near the house to buy some chocolates for him. After buying chocolate, the boy started running and came to the road. The driver of the KSRP bus could not control the vehicle and knocked down the boy. He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

“The KSRP bus was stationed in the locality for election duty since many days. On Tuesday evening, they were asked to move to Soladevanahalli. We have arrested the bus driver and are investigating,” the Yeshwantpur traffic police, who have registered a case, said.

