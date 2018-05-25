Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru lends support to anti-Sterlite protests 

Protests condemning the inhuman shooting of anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi were held at different places in the city on Thursday. Prot

Published: 25th May 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Various organisations staged a protest demanding the shutting down of Vedanta and its subsidiaries in front of Vendanta office in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Ramu R
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests condemning the inhuman shooting of anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi were held at different places in the city on Thursday. Protesters demanded the shutting down of Vedanta and its subsidiaries like Sterlite and the arrest of Anil Agarwal, Vedanta’s founder chairman.While the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) Karnataka State Committee burned an effigy and held a protest on Thursday morning at Mysuru Bank Circle on Avenue Road, around 60 concerned citizens gathered at the Prestige Meridien office of Vedanta Limited here on MG Road. Protesters on MG Road lit candles in solidarity with the struggle of the people in Thoothukudi and stuck posters on the walls of the Vedanta office. But the management at the Vedanta office was nowhere to be seen. 

The protesters were backed by Environment Support Group, Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist), People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Greenpeace, Sthree Jagruthi Samiti, Social Democratic Party of India, New Socialist Alternative, Tamizh Makkal Aikyam, Alternative Law Forum, Karnataka Janashakti and several environmental activists and lawyers.

N Ramesh, an activist from the People’s Democratic Forum outlined the main demands of the protesters, “Action should be taken against the people who ordered the firing, CM of Tamil Nadu should resign, Vedanta factory in Thoothukudi should be permanently shut down and Anil Agarwal, the founder-Chairman of Vedanta should be arrested”.

Vinay Sreenivasa, member of Alternative Law Forum, said, “The copper that is smelted at Thoothukudi is marketed through their office here in Bengaluru. Even on Wednesday they were here but the minute they got the wind of the protest, they closed their office and left.”Priya Pillai, an independent environment activist, who was at the protest, said, “On Wednesday when we reached out to Vedanta they said they will be there to talk, but now when we have come here they have shut shop and left.” Hemavathi Shekhar, member of Environment Support Group said, “Corporates are making use of the State to kill people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka