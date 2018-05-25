Bengaluru: Two pairs of DEMU trains cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate track renewal work, two pairs of DEMU trains running between Banaswadi and Hosur will be cancelled for five months from May 26 to October 25. The cancelled trains are: Banaswadi-Hosur-Banaswadi (Train No 66571 and 06572) and Banaswadi-Hosur-Banaswadi (Train Nos 06573 and 06574), stated a release. The cancellation is effected to facilitate work between Hosur and Baiyappanahalli sections.

Agartala weekly train made bi-weekly

Bengaluru: The weekly train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Agartala will become a bi-weekly. It will be effected from Cantt. from May 29 and from Agartala from June 2. Bengaluru Cantt. - Agartala Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (12503) will leave Cantt. at 10.15 am on Fridays and Tuesdays and reach Agartala at 3.45 am on Mondays and Fridays.The Agartala - Bengaluru Cantt. Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (12504) will depart from Agartala at 5 am on Tuesdays and Saturdays.