Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two pairs of DEMU trains cancelled

To facilitate track renewal work, two pairs of DEMU trains running between Banaswadi and Hosur will be cancelled for five months from May 26 to October 25. Th

Published: 25th May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   To facilitate track renewal work, two pairs of DEMU trains running between Banaswadi and Hosur will be cancelled for five months from May 26 to October 25. The cancelled trains are: Banaswadi-Hosur-Banaswadi (Train No 66571 and 06572) and Banaswadi-Hosur-Banaswadi (Train Nos 06573 and 06574), stated a release. The cancellation is effected to facilitate work between Hosur and Baiyappanahalli sections.

Agartala weekly train made bi-weekly
Bengaluru: The weekly train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Agartala will become a bi-weekly. It will be effected from Cantt. from May 29 and from Agartala from June 2. Bengaluru Cantt. - Agartala Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (12503) will leave Cantt. at 10.15 am on Fridays and Tuesdays and reach Agartala at 3.45 am on Mondays and Fridays.The Agartala - Bengaluru Cantt. Bi-weekly Humsafar Express (12504) will depart from Agartala at 5 am on Tuesdays and Saturdays. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bengaluru DEMU Banaswadi-Hosur-Banaswadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka