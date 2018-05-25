Chamarajpet lynching case: Two minors among 14 arrested in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chamarajpet police on Thursday arrested 14 people, including two minors and four women, in connection with the lynching of a 26-year-old youth after suspecting him to be a child-lifter.

The accused are Anbu (26), Vasanth Kumar (32), Gopi (18), Balan (30), Nanda (20), Thirumalesh (28), Rajesh (18), Antony (21), Anusha (30), Susheela (37), Indira (38), Vani (31) and two other minor boys.

Two other accused persons — Appu and Kiran — are absconding and police are on the lookout for them.Police said that all the accused persons are residents of Anandapura, Flower Garden, Giripura and surrounding areas, and they work as painters, daily wagers and vegetable and flower vendors.

“The accused persons were arrested based on the videos recorded by others at the spot and CCTV footage. It was clear in the videos that the accused were brutally assaulting Kaluram. They were seen kicking him and beating him with cricket bats, metal rods and wooden sticks. Based on the video evidence and statements by others, they were arrested,” the police said.

It is said that Kaluram had gone to a tea stall near Ranganatha Theatre, where some youths suspected him to be a child lifter. They immediately caught him and were comparing the pictures sent on WhatsApp in a fake message about child lifters with him. Meanwhile, a panic stricken Kaluram escaped from them and started running. Then the youths started chasing him. They also alerted others he was a child lifter. After chasing him for a few metres, the youths caught him opposite Vinayaka Theatre on Mysuru Road. From 1.40 pm to 1.55 pm, the mob brutally assaulted him on the busy Mysuru Road, but no one came to stop them. Its only after the police rushed to the spot that the mob dispersed.

Following the arrest of accused persons, around 500 men and women gathered in front of Chamrajpet police station and protested demanding to release the arrested persons. Meanwhile, the police are yet to know the background of Kaluram, who hailed from Rajasthan. “It is not yet known when and why he came to Bengaluru and where was he staying. Even his family members have no idea about it and they thought he was in Pune. His brother will be arriving on Friday morning and only after enquiring with him we will get to know more.”