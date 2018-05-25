Console is where his heart lies

Sonali Kothari By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Dhasaradhan Ashok is a self-confessed game addict. “My brother, KS Badrinath, is the reason for my obsession with the gaming world,” says the 20-year-old. It all started when he was in class 3. He would watch his elder brother play GTA in his room and that’s what sparked his interest to start playing. He began with games like Pacman and Super Mario, and eventually evolved to playing FIFA 17 and WWE 2K17 (professional wrestling video games), which are his current favourites.

“The attractive plots and the personalities of characters seem so non-fictional to me. They fascinate me,” he says. He goes to play at the Arknemesis Gaming centre in Ispahani centre, Nungambakkam, once a week.

Dhasaradhan is currently pursuing Computer Science Engineering at Panimalar Institute of Technology. He has no complaints from life so far. “Once exams get over, I will spend all my time gaming, and once I start playing, I forget about everything that is happening around me,” he laughs. During his free time, he researches new games that are trending in the market. And when he is not at the console, he is with his friends and family.

Last year, he attended a gaming programme at the non-technical symposium held at Anna University. He went with seven of his friends and they were divided into teams of two for the competition.

He admits that his parents are constantly worried about his gaming obsession. “They think it is not a viable career option. But I feel, there is nothing wrong with the gaming,” he says.I am keen to pursue a course or degree in game designing. It is a highly prospective career, and is interesting,” he says. He hopes to make a game that is loved by all kinds of gamers.