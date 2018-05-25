Home Cities Bengaluru

Going with the ‘flow’ on a rainy day

If you are looking for a place to spend a rainy evening with your friends, FLOW Terrace Bar and Grill in JP Nagar is the place to go. The rooftop outlet has a Gen-Y feel that depicts adventure and travel.

Published: 25th May 2018 11:04 PM

By lAkhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU:If you are looking for a place to spend a rainy evening with your friends, FLOW Terrace Bar and Grill in JP Nagar is the place to go. The rooftop outlet has a Gen-Y feel that depicts adventure and travel.

The menu at Flow is a combination of Indian, Italian, Thai and Chinese delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. From local bar snacks such as spicy peanuts to quintessential pub grub such as Buffalo style chicken wings, Flow offers a mix of continental along with a few local, unconventional creations.

Do try their signature chicken pasta - one of their best dishes for cheese lovers. The cheesy and baked dish comes with pieces of chicken and jalapenos, and is served hot in a casserole, and is perfect in this rainy weather.

For starters, you can try The Malai Broccoli with Mini Saffron Roti. It is grilled to perfection. The blend of woody flavours, the creamy coating and bitterness of broccoli make it a great start to the meal. It is served with shallots, mint leaves and capsicums. The few banana chips, used as garnish, look a bit out of place and don't go with the rest of the ingredients.

The Thai Grilled Mushrooms have a predominant earthy flavour, with peppery undertones, however, the dish is lacking the Thai influence it boasts of.

Flow's signature Curry Leaf Fried Chicken goes well with beer - it is a dry dish and spiced with pepper. Charcoal Grilled Tiger Prawns are perfectly cooked, and the platter is bursting with colours. It is served with garlic mayo, which gives a tinge of rich flavour when you dip the prawns into it and take a bite.

The attendant says their pizzas are also popular among customers, and we could see why. The Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Peppers and Desi Jalapenos pizza will not disappoint you. Served hot, the thin-crust pizza tastes better when sprinkled with flakes and seasoning. If you are a cheese lover, you can have it plain, as the paneer adds that cheesy flavour, and the pizza is also topped with fresh cheese.

The starters and main courses are so filling that we weren't sure about what to have for dessert. You can opt for The Trio of Vegetable Halwa, which includes carrot, pumpkin and beetroot. Served hot, it tastes just like gajar a ka halwa, with no pumpkin or beetroot flavours coming through. The Elaichi Lassi Pannacotta is a better option tastewise, but is confusing again. The panna cotta has a slight yogurt taste, and the texture is a bit grainy too.

A rainy evening with friends is not complete without some catching up over drinks. Try the signature Tiki Puka Puka - a combination of dark rum, white rum, orange, lime and grenadine. It is very citrus-y and will give you heavy buzz before you ask for a refill. If you are not a rum fan, try the vodka-based Flow Season, which is another version of the same rum drink, just with a different alcohol base. The Bull Frog looks like a blue mojito, but has a combination of tequila, vodka, rum and gin.

Cost for two: `1,000 (approx)

