Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy takes state police chief to task over traffic jams during swearing-in 

Traffic on most roads near Vidhana Soudha was thrown of gear and many VVIP vehicles were stuck in the traffic for minutes.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday took senior police officers, including DG&IGP Neelamani Raju, to task over traffic jams that caused inconvenience to many VVIPs such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the swearing-in ceremony at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening.At least 20,000 people had gathered at Vidhana Soudha to witness the ceremony in which Kumaraswamy took oath as the CM.

Traffic on most roads near Vidhana Soudha was thrown of gear and many VVIP vehicles were stuck in the traffic for minutes. Mamata’s car too was stuck in traffic near Basaveshwara Circle. Mamata, who was getting late for the ceremony, got out of the car and walked to  Vidhana Soudha. After reaching the venue, she expressed her displeasure to the DG&IGP over lack of proper arrangements.

On Thursday, during the meeting with senior police officers, the CM is said to have expressed his displeasure. “The CM questioned senior police officers about breach of protocol,” a source said.Sources said the senior officers explained to the CM that when Mamata’s car was stuck in traffic, the Governor was heading towards the venue and so were many VVIPs including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“A senior police officer reached out to Mamata when she got down from the car and even offered a police car. However, she refused and walked to the venue,” sources said.Later in the day speaking to mediapersons in Tumakuru, the CM said the police officers concerned were warned.
When TNIE contacted Neelamani Raju, she refused to speak about the incident or the meeting with the CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka