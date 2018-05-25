Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy takes state police chief to task over traffic jams during swearing-in 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday took senior police officers, including DG&IGP Neelamani Raju, to task over traffic jams that caused inconvenience to many VVIPs such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the swearing-in ceremony at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening.At least 20,000 people had gathered at Vidhana Soudha to witness the ceremony in which Kumaraswamy took oath as the CM.

Traffic on most roads near Vidhana Soudha was thrown of gear and many VVIP vehicles were stuck in the traffic for minutes. Mamata’s car too was stuck in traffic near Basaveshwara Circle. Mamata, who was getting late for the ceremony, got out of the car and walked to Vidhana Soudha. After reaching the venue, she expressed her displeasure to the DG&IGP over lack of proper arrangements.

On Thursday, during the meeting with senior police officers, the CM is said to have expressed his displeasure. “The CM questioned senior police officers about breach of protocol,” a source said.Sources said the senior officers explained to the CM that when Mamata’s car was stuck in traffic, the Governor was heading towards the venue and so were many VVIPs including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“A senior police officer reached out to Mamata when she got down from the car and even offered a police car. However, she refused and walked to the venue,” sources said.Later in the day speaking to mediapersons in Tumakuru, the CM said the police officers concerned were warned.

When TNIE contacted Neelamani Raju, she refused to speak about the incident or the meeting with the CM.