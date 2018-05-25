Home Cities Bengaluru

Many areas to witness power cuts this weekend in Bengaluru

Metro work is likely to affect power supply to several areas in east Bengaluru this weekend. 

Published: 25th May 2018 02:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro work is likely to affect power supply to several areas in east Bengaluru this weekend. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited on Thursday announced that there will be intermittent power cuts from 10 am on Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday. This is to facilitate work on building the viaduct for the Metro line between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield as part of Phase-II. 

Power cuts will be carried out at sub-stations located near Leela Palace, HAL, Amarjyothi Layout, Austin Town, Kanteerava, Bagmane Tech Park, Pottery Road and NGEF. Affected areas will include large parts of HAL, Indiranagar, Domlur, Old Airport Road, NAL, Murugeshpalya, MG Road, Church Street, St Marks Road, Dickenson Road, Ashoknagar, Richmond Road, Kasturba Road, GM Palya, Hoody, Graphite junction, KR Puram, Wood Street, Castle Street, Ulsoor, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Cox town, Banaswadi main road, Cooks Town, Mosque Road, Coles Road, Hennur main road, Old Madras Road and surrounding areas.

