Home Cities Bengaluru

No exams, no retirement age, such flexibility; I want to be a politician

I have wanted to be a journalist since my English teacher in Class 5 encouraged me to read the newspaper.

Published: 25th May 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have wanted to be a journalist since my English teacher in Class 5 encouraged me to read the newspaper. However, it wasn’t always the case. If the events in my life had played out differently, you’d have seen my photo with folded hands on the first page, instead of a humble humour column.

One of my earliest memories in life is a visit to our home by one of my father’s colleagues. This gentleman was an astrologer of sorts, and he wasted no time in ‘reading’ my palm. After squinting and frowning at my palm for a while, he declared that I would become a ‘minister’.

My parents were thrilled, but I broke down into copious tears. I had been brought up on a steady diet of mythological shows. I wanted to be the ‘king’ that I watched on the TV shows, not the old ‘minister’ who advises the king on important matters. But when I think about it after all these years, it doesn’t seem like such a bad option.

Of course, there’s the minor issue of me being in my early 30s, but it is politics we are talking about here. ‘Youth’ leaders of the country are well over the age of 45. And there’s no real retirement age in the field - you retire from politics when you die and leave the earth. There are no exams to sit for, nor the excruciating pressure of years spent in preparation. No CAT, or GATE, or GMAT. If anything, basic knowledge of the Indian Penal Code could come in handy when cases are slapped against you. You need not have a degree from a prestigious institution. For all you know, you could also be a criminal. Which other field allows for such flexibility?

You might not be an expert in any particular field, but you get to determine the nation’s policy on anything from cinema to bridges. And the work in itself isn’t too hectic - you could work while surfing porn from your phone while in the Assembly. Where else will one get such

flexibility? Then there are the working conditions. You can work from home every single day of your career. Forget spending hours in traffic - the roads start and end from your house. You get flexible working hours, with trips to Delhi thrown in every few months. And once there, the

subsidised food in the Parliament canteen ensures you have no need for Sodexo coupons.

Your appraisal only happens once every five years, and even then, the expectations from you are so low, you could win a second term simply by not being a murderer. And must we even discuss the scope in this field? There are foreign trips to be made. There is the ability to convert your black money into white without even stepping foot in Switzerland. Your family is taken care of; in fact, you could provide for three generations after you with the income you make. And when you finally leave your job, and if you’re lucky, there will be an airport or hospital named after you - immortalising your name for generations to come.

You tell me - is there really a better field to work in?

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch