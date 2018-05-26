Bengaluru gets moderate rainfall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the continuing robust pre-monsoon run, Bengaluru received a long spell of light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Friday. The weather condition is set to continue until the arrival of monsoon.

Bengaluru Urban district received a total of 18.08 mm of rainfall on Friday, which ranged up to 54 mm as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on its website. On Friday, heavy rainfall was reported in Electronics City and Kalyan Nagar with several other areas receiving only drizzle or light rain.

The weatherman has forecast rain or thundershowers towards evening or night until May 29, except on May 28, when cloudy sky has been forecast.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received complaints of fallen trees from at least five areas — Shankar Mutt, Malleswaram, Neelasandra, Wilson Garden and Kalyan Nagar. Complaints of water stagnation on the roads were received from the underpass at KR Circle and from near the TV tower in JC Nagar.

During the 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, Indian Meteorological Department recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 29.7 and 22.1 degrees Celsius respectively, in the city. This maximum temperature is 3 degrees Celsius lower than the expected temperature at this time.