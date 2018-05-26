Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Migrant workers targeted at three places 

Just two days after the attack on Kaluram, who was lynched to death in Chamarajpet on suspicion of being involved in child kidnapping, three more incidents were reported in the city on Thursday evenin

Published: 26th May 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two days after the attack on Kaluram, who was lynched to death in Chamarajpet on suspicion of being involved in child kidnapping, three more incidents were reported in the city on Thursday evening.

In Shivajinagar, a group of workers hailing from Bihar were walking through Rajiv Gandhi Colony when the residents started questioning them in Kannada. Since they could not understand the language, they started running and the residents who suspected that they are child lifters, chased them and thrashed a couple of the workers.

Shivajinagar police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob. Nine labourers were rescued and sent back to the sheds in Lingarajpuram. Tension prevailed in the locality late night as the residents staged a protest against the police for caning the locals.

On Tannery Road, three women were walking while carrying their children near a railway track when the residents grew suspicious and alerted the police. Pulakeshinagar police rushed to the spot and after interrogation, came to know that they were daily wagers hailing from West Bengal. However, a man who was with them was thrashed by the locals before police reached the spot.

In Vidyaranyapura, three women who had come to look for a house on rent were targeted by locals. The women hailed from Bihar and were not able to answer the questions by the locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child kidnapping Kaluram Chamarajpet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch