Home Cities Bengaluru

City comes under a wet blanket

In the continuing robust pre-monsoon run, Bengaluru received a long spell of light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Friday.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

A man struggles through rain as a child on his bike sits with head wrapped protectively with a polythene bag | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In the continuing robust pre-monsoon run, Bengaluru received a long spell of light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Friday. The weather condition is set to continue until the arrival of monsoon.

Bengaluru Urban district received a total of 18.08 mm of rainfall on Friday, which ranged up to 54 mm as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on its website. On Friday, heavy rainfall was reported in Electronics City and Kalyan Nagar with several other areas receiving only drizzle or light rain.

The weatherman has forecast rain or thundershowers towards evening or night until May 29, except on May 28, when cloudy sky has been forecast.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received complaints of fallen trees from at least five areas — Shankar Mutt, Malleswaram, Neelasandra, Wilson Garden and Kalyan Nagar. Complaints of water stagnation on the roads were received from the underpass at KR Circle and from near the TV tower in JC Nagar.

During the 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, Indian Meteorological Department recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 29.7 and 22.1 degrees Celsius respectively, in the city. This maximum temperature is 3 degrees Celsius lower than the expected temperature at this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch