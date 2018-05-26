Migrant workers targeted at 3 places 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Just two days after the attack on Kaluram, who was lynched to death in Chamarajpet on suspicion of being involved in child kidnapping, three more incidents were reported in the city on Thursday evening.

In Shivajinagar, a group of workers hailing from Bihar were walking through Rajiv Gandhi Colony when the residents started questioning them in Kannada. Since they could not understand the language, they started running and the residents who suspected that they are child lifters, chased them and thrashed a couple of the workers.

Shivajinagar police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob. Nine labourers were rescued and sent back to the sheds in Lingarajpuram. Tension prevailed in the locality late night as the residents staged a protest against the police for caning the locals.

On Tannery Road, three women were walking while carrying their children near a railway track when the residents grew suspicious and alerted the police. Pulakeshinagar police rushed to the spot and after interrogation, came to know that they were daily wagers hailing from West Bengal. However, a man who was with them was thrashed by the locals before police reached the spot.

In Vidyaranyapura, three women who had come to look for a house on rent were targeted by locals. The women hailed from Bihar and were not able to answer the questions by the locals.