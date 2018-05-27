Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman accuses three of rape, says police refused to file complaint

 A 26-year old woman on Saturday approached the City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and alleged that the Byatarayanapura police had refused to take her complaint.

Published: 27th May 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year old woman on Saturday approached the City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and alleged that the Byatarayanapura police had refused to take her complaint of rape against three men and the manager of the Paying Guest accommodation where she was staying. After the intervention of the Commissioner, the Byatarayanapura police finally registered the case and commenced investigation.

The unemployed woman, who lives in a PG in Deepanjalinagar, has alleged in her complaint that the manager of the PG, Manjula, had barged into her apartment with a duplicate key while she was sleeping and stole her valuables. Manjula allegedly asked the woman to sleep with a friend of hers named Karthik, in order to get the valuables back. The victim refused to do so. 

According to the woman’s complaint, on 18th May, Karthik, accompanied by two more men, barged into her apartment with Manjula’s help and forced her to inhale some spray, which made her unconscious. They then raped her while recording the entire incident in their mobile phones. When she regained consciousness, they threatened her to remain quiet about the incident. They also told her that they would upload the videos online if she went ahead to file a complaint. The victim also stated that the accused, Karthik, had told her that he was the son of a retired Colonel in the army and that nothing would happen to him even if she approached the police. Manjula is suspected to have met Karthik when they started running a chit fund business in the city. 

The victim then went to an organisation to seek help. They initially approached the police on May 19 to file the complaint. However, according to the police, they did not take the case as they wanted to record the victim’s statement, but she was not available. A senior police officer, connected to the case, said, “The woman had approached an organisation before coming to the police station and had demanded `8 lakh from Karthik.

He declined to give the money, after which, the organisation threatened him with a police case. They approached the police on May 19 and we had asked them to bring the victim to give her statement before the police. But she denied to come and on Saturday, she directly went to the commissioner’s office. A case has been registered and we are gathering evidence over the allegation made by the victim. The CCTV footage has also been obtained for further investigations”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape Byatarayanapura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale