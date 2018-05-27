Bengaluru: Woman accuses three of rape, says police refused to file complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year old woman on Saturday approached the City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and alleged that the Byatarayanapura police had refused to take her complaint of rape against three men and the manager of the Paying Guest accommodation where she was staying. After the intervention of the Commissioner, the Byatarayanapura police finally registered the case and commenced investigation.

The unemployed woman, who lives in a PG in Deepanjalinagar, has alleged in her complaint that the manager of the PG, Manjula, had barged into her apartment with a duplicate key while she was sleeping and stole her valuables. Manjula allegedly asked the woman to sleep with a friend of hers named Karthik, in order to get the valuables back. The victim refused to do so.

According to the woman’s complaint, on 18th May, Karthik, accompanied by two more men, barged into her apartment with Manjula’s help and forced her to inhale some spray, which made her unconscious. They then raped her while recording the entire incident in their mobile phones. When she regained consciousness, they threatened her to remain quiet about the incident. They also told her that they would upload the videos online if she went ahead to file a complaint. The victim also stated that the accused, Karthik, had told her that he was the son of a retired Colonel in the army and that nothing would happen to him even if she approached the police. Manjula is suspected to have met Karthik when they started running a chit fund business in the city.

The victim then went to an organisation to seek help. They initially approached the police on May 19 to file the complaint. However, according to the police, they did not take the case as they wanted to record the victim’s statement, but she was not available. A senior police officer, connected to the case, said, “The woman had approached an organisation before coming to the police station and had demanded `8 lakh from Karthik.

He declined to give the money, after which, the organisation threatened him with a police case. They approached the police on May 19 and we had asked them to bring the victim to give her statement before the police. But she denied to come and on Saturday, she directly went to the commissioner’s office. A case has been registered and we are gathering evidence over the allegation made by the victim. The CCTV footage has also been obtained for further investigations”.