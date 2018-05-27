Home Cities Bengaluru

CBSE Class 12 exam results: Wait over, now the next big move

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 12 with pass percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

This year, 28.24 lakh students had registered for the CBSE board exams, of which 11.86 lakh appeared for Class 12 exams.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was a month-long wait for the results for at least 12 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examination this year. Technical issues with the examination process was one of the reasons behind the delay. There was also an incident of paper leak following which the Economics exam was re-conducted.

This year, 28.24 lakh students had registered for the CBSE board exams, of which 11.86 lakh appeared for Class 12 exams. There were 6,90,407 male candidates and 4,95,899 female candidates across 4,138 centres.The post-result CBSE counselling will be from 8 am to 10 pm from May 26 to June 9. For the 21st consecutive year, CBSE is providing counselling services to students and parents to answer general queries related to Classes 10 and 12 results.

The CBSE counselling is an outreach programme that is carefully designed keeping the heterogeneity of the student population and geographical spread. CBSE tele-counselling is offered free of cost and voluntarily by trained counsellors and principals from CBSE affiliated schools.
The Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and April 13. 

Nat’l-level swimmer shines

Avani Tantry of DPS, South, who secured 96% is a national-level swimmer. She won gold at the Junior Nationals in Pune last year. She represented her school in the CBSE south zone tourney and won 5 gold medals and was recognised the best swimmer in U-19 girls category. 

She wants to work towards women empowerment

Kanika Mittal, a student of NPS, Koramangala, has topped her school with 97.8%. She also heads a venture dedicated for social change. “The initiative is called Empower and it involves teaching how to read and write English.” She’s got admission to Oxford University. “I want to do Economics and  Management. I would  like to  work for women empowerment.”

She wants to be a lawyer  Gowri Krishna is  a commerce student from Brigade School, who scored 94%.  She aspires to become a top lawyer and a social worker.“I have cleared entrances of Christ and Symbiosis, Pune, and waiting for the CLAT results to decide where to go,” she says. 

