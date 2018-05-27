Home Cities Bengaluru

CBSE Class 12 results: Bengaluru girl gets fourth place

Samina Shiraj Mulani, a student of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home located at Mallasandra in the city, secured 99.2% with a score of 496 out of 500 marks.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose | File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru girl has notched the fourth place at the national level in the science stream of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations 2018, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Samina Shiraj Mulani, a student of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home located at Mallasandra in the city, secured 99.2% with a score of 496 out of 500 marks. She has scored 99 each in Physics and Mathematics,100 each in Computer Science and Chemistry and 98 in English.

This engineering course aspirant is extremely happy with her performance and is waiting for her CET and BITSAT entrance test results. “I’m extremely happy to share the fourth position. I am waiting for the results of a few entrance tests to get into an engineering course,” said Samina.This year, the all-India topper Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School in Ghaziabad scored 499 out of 500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE Class 12 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale