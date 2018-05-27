CBSE Class 12 results: Bengaluru girl gets fourth place

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru girl has notched the fourth place at the national level in the science stream of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations 2018, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Samina Shiraj Mulani, a student of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home located at Mallasandra in the city, secured 99.2% with a score of 496 out of 500 marks. She has scored 99 each in Physics and Mathematics,100 each in Computer Science and Chemistry and 98 in English.

This engineering course aspirant is extremely happy with her performance and is waiting for her CET and BITSAT entrance test results. “I’m extremely happy to share the fourth position. I am waiting for the results of a few entrance tests to get into an engineering course,” said Samina.This year, the all-India topper Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School in Ghaziabad scored 499 out of 500.