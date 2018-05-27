Home Cities Bengaluru

Get a job or get a life?  A play for life lessons

Renowned theatre director Badal Sircar’s Baaki Itihaas, is an interrogation of the 60s, of the middle-class obsessions with owning a home, making a career and getting promotions at one’s job. Th

Published: 27th May 2018 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

An actor reherses for A Matter of Life and Death that will be staged on June 2

By lPreeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Renowned theatre director Badal Sircar’s Baaki Itihaas, is an interrogation of the 60s, of the middle-class obsessions with owning a home, making a career and getting promotions at one’s job. Th play, at large, looks into how a man tries to find meaning to his life by striving for such goals. 
Based on this play, theatre director Ranjon Ghoshal tries to bring forth a similar theme in present times with his English play, A Matter of Life and Death, albeit with his own twist. 

The story is set in the Calcutta of the 60s. A writer couple fictionalises a prequel to the suicide of a man about whom they read in the newspaper. While the original play was rather controversial due to the support it lent to death being a better alternative over life, Ranjon’s play however leans towards a meaningful life rather than death. “In the 60s of Calcutta, the kind of values and social structure was different from other places where say people thought being a lecturer or a professor meant you were well-off,” says Ranjon, who has been into theatre for over 40 years. “The play is a story within a story,” he adds.

The director prefers to leave the interpretation of the climax to the audience – whether one must choose death over life. However, the universal message that he wishes to bring out is that regardless of the division among nations, a catastrophe does not affect one but all nations. “We need to understand that we all can’t live alone,” he points out. Actor Vishnu Mohandas says that although the play is set in a different time and locale, its themes are relevant even today.

“Being in a metropolitan city like Bengaluru, I find a lot of working-class people stuck in the drudgery of the daily humdrum and struggling to find meaning in life,” he says. For the actor, playing the role of an intellectual who eventually drowns in his own monotonous reality, was the challenge. The play is presented by Forum-Three and will be staged at KH Kala Soudha on June 2 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27