Man knocked down by unidentified vehicle in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, an unidentified man was killed on the spot near Kerekattiganuru Cross on the busy Nelamangala Highway (NH-4) on Friday night and the body was completely crushed as many vehicles ran over it before it was discovered. The spot doesn’t have streetlights and because of the darkness, motorists did not see the body on the road.

A senior police officer said that the deceased was a pedestrian and was crossing the road late in the night. A vehicle hit him and he fell in the middle of the road. The body was completely crushed as heavy vehicles and trucks ran over it. The incident came to light only early in the morning when the villagers found the crushed body and put up a barricade. Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and the body was packed in a gunny bag to be shifted to the government hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and no identity cards were found around the accident spot.