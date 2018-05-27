Home Cities Bengaluru

Man knocked down by unidentified vehicle in Bengaluru

The spot doesn’t have streetlights and because of the darkness, motorists did not see the body on the road. 

Published: 27th May 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, an unidentified man was killed on the spot near Kerekattiganuru Cross on the busy Nelamangala Highway (NH-4) on Friday night and the body was completely crushed as many vehicles ran over it before it was discovered. The spot doesn’t have streetlights and because of the darkness, motorists did not see the body on the road. 

A senior police officer said that the deceased was a pedestrian and was crossing the road late in the night. A vehicle hit him and he fell in the middle of the road. The body was completely crushed as heavy vehicles and trucks ran over it. The incident came to light only early in the morning when the villagers found the crushed body and put up a barricade. Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and the body was packed in a gunny bag to be shifted to the government hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and no identity cards were found around the accident spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hit-and-run case Nelamangala Highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale