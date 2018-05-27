Private institute in Bengaluru told to buy computers for five government-run schools as penalty

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unprecedented ruling, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed a city-based private school to pay penalty in the form of providing infrastructure to government schools. A group of parents accused the school of giving extreme punishments to students, not allowing outsiders to sell school textbooks in the school and also the lack of parent-teacher meetings.

While hearing the complaint filed by a group of parents against Daffodils English School located at RMV 2nd Stage, Sanjaynagar, the commission found the school guilty and all the complaints against the respondent school were proven. Considering this, in its judgement, the KSCPCR issued an order asking the school to provide five computers each to five government schools located nearby.

The order insisted the Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction and Block Education Officer concerned to the identify the five schools. “The order needs to be implemented within 15 days of the issuance of the judgement,” said an official of the commission.Along with this, the commission even asked the school to remove a clause insisting students to wear shoes of a particular brand, to allow outsiders to sell books in the school premises, not to charge fee to celebrate annual day, to conduct mandatory parent-teachers meeting, to allow RTE parents to attend the meeting and allowing parents to pay fee through online mode instead of cash mode only.

In a complaint filed before the commission, parents highlighted few issues including physical punishment to kids. One of the parents said, “The school has a practice of punishing kids. If they wear a shoe of any brand other than the one specified by the school, they are made to run five rounds in the play ground. When there’s delay in fee payment, they write it on the kid’s hands that they have failed to pay the fees.”

Aparna R, Principal of Daffodils English School said, “Most of the allegations are false except the one about Adidas shoes. We have not yet received a hard copy of the order and management will take a call only after receiving it.”