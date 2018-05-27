Home Cities Bengaluru

Upset over fights, man kills paramour, held in Bengaluru

Mahalakshmi Layout police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old daily wager accused of killing his paramour in Kurubarahalli.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old daily wager accused of killing his paramour in Kurubarahalli.  The deceased is Kalavathi alias Kala, (35), but details related to her family are yet to be ascertained. The arrested is Raju alias Rajkumar, a resident of Kurubarahalli, who was staying alone after separating from his wife eight months ago. The couple had a family dispute and since then Raju had an illicit affair with Kala who used to visit his house often. He had rented a house on the second floor.

On Friday night, Kala had come to Raju’s house and both had consumed alcohol. Kala abused him and in a fit of rage, Raju attacked her with an iron rod repeatedly till she died. As he was drunk, he was not able to drag the body out of the building and left it on the staircase. The house owner, who found the body, alerted Mahalakshmi Layout police, who launched a search. Raju was nabbed at his relative’s house. He revealed that he killed her as he was upset over frequent fights with Kala. Kala is also a married woman and further investigations are on.

