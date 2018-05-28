City’s first tattoo festival held with great fanfare

Dona Dey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The weekend saw tattoo lovers come together at the biggest tattoo event of India, Inksoul Tattoo Festival that took place in the city recently.The first in Bengaluru and the South, the festival has been taking place in Pune for many years. The three-day festival, which is said to be the ‘ultimate festival for ink lovers’ – saw tattoo stalls, flea markets, food stalls and musical performances. Wholesale tattoo supplier, Kings Tattoo Supply organised the event in association with tattoo store Skin Deep.

A team of 11 members from Skin Deep came together for the event along with talented and versatile tattoo artists across the world. Speaking to City Express, Skin Deep member Arwin D’Souza says, “Inksoul has been taking place in Pune for years and for the first time we thought of hosting it in Bengaluru. We have been working on the idea for a long time as we felt this can be the best platform for not just tattoo lovers but also various famous and non-famous artists to showcase their talents.”

The festival brought together 87 versatile tattoo artists under one roof with visitors having many options to get themselves inked. Famous tattoo artists from all over the country – Goa, Mumbai, Kochi, Belagavi and Kolkata – made it to the festival. In addition, many overseas artistes also participated in the event.

While the festival provided a platform to famous tattoo artists from all over the globe, it did not even shun the budding tattooists. A young fine-arts student Neha Kanjilal, who works as a freelance tattoo artist, was also at the event. “Being a freelance tattoo artist, it was great to be a part of this event. I am not only getting to ink various tattoo lovers, but I am also enthralled by the versatility of the international tattoo artists. I am getting to learn much from them,” says Neha.

Riya Sharma, a final year advertising student and tattoo freak looked all pepped up while getting her ninth tattoo. “I have always looked forward to an event like to be held in the city. I am planning to get my whole-back tattooed and also an industrial piercing.”