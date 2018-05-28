Home Cities Bengaluru

Drowning deaths ring alarm bells

In the latest incident, 22-year-old engineering student drowns in Hosakere lake near Ramanagara; at least 15 drowning incidents reported over the past 3 months.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chetan Kumar who died on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within 24 hours of a 24-year-old youth Praveen Kumar drowning in a well in Jigani, a 22-year-old engineering student drowned in Hosakere lake at Avverahalli village near Ramanagara on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Chetan Kumar, a resident of Whitefield who was studying at a private college in the city. A senior police officer said Chetan along with his eight friends had come for a weekend trip to Revanasiddeshwar Hill. Chetan along with two others got down in the lake to swim. But he did not know how to swim and got stuck in the silt and drowned. 

His friends ran from the scene and alerted the villagers. The fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the body for a while but as it got dark, they had to put on hold the rescue operation till Sunday morning. His body was fished out around 7.30 am. After postmortem examination was conducted, the body was handed over to his parents who run a business at Bojahosahalli in Whitefield.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the students had come to the Campfire Circle and stayed at a resort on Saturday. We are further investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the management,” said a staffer at Ramanagar police station.

DROWNING CASES RISE DURING SUMMER VACATIONS
During summers, drowning incidents rise as the students have school vacations. Especially the youths who live on the outskirts of the city or those who come for outing meet the tragic fate by getting down in lakes, quarry pits and falls without precautions.

C Gurulingaiah, Chief Fire Officer - Bengaluru East told The New Indian Express “The drowning incidents occur due to lack of awareness and negligence of lake authorities. School authorities should create awareness to prevent such incidents before they declare holidays. Parents should also ensure that their children take precautionary measures when they go for swimming, and each one should carry a life jacket while heading towards the lakes.”

“The security personnel must be deployed near lakes to prevent drowning incidents. In villages, the panchayat officials have to install signboards to create awareness among those who come to swim. They should also put up fences and nets around the lake. The quarry pits are identified as unmanned areas and people concerned have to lay a net to prevent the youths from getting down into the quarries. As many as 15 drowning incidents have been reported over the past three months,” the officer added.

B N Manjunath, the commandant from fire and emergency academy, said compared to last year, drowning incidents have come down this year. Last year, many youths drowned in quarry pits on the outskirts of the city, some of which have been closed now. Lack of awareness among people is one among  the main reasons behind rising drowning cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drowning Hosakere lake Avverahalli village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27