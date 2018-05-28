Drowning deaths ring alarm bells

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within 24 hours of a 24-year-old youth Praveen Kumar drowning in a well in Jigani, a 22-year-old engineering student drowned in Hosakere lake at Avverahalli village near Ramanagara on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Chetan Kumar, a resident of Whitefield who was studying at a private college in the city. A senior police officer said Chetan along with his eight friends had come for a weekend trip to Revanasiddeshwar Hill. Chetan along with two others got down in the lake to swim. But he did not know how to swim and got stuck in the silt and drowned.

His friends ran from the scene and alerted the villagers. The fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the body for a while but as it got dark, they had to put on hold the rescue operation till Sunday morning. His body was fished out around 7.30 am. After postmortem examination was conducted, the body was handed over to his parents who run a business at Bojahosahalli in Whitefield.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the students had come to the Campfire Circle and stayed at a resort on Saturday. We are further investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the management,” said a staffer at Ramanagar police station.

DROWNING CASES RISE DURING SUMMER VACATIONS

During summers, drowning incidents rise as the students have school vacations. Especially the youths who live on the outskirts of the city or those who come for outing meet the tragic fate by getting down in lakes, quarry pits and falls without precautions.

C Gurulingaiah, Chief Fire Officer - Bengaluru East told The New Indian Express “The drowning incidents occur due to lack of awareness and negligence of lake authorities. School authorities should create awareness to prevent such incidents before they declare holidays. Parents should also ensure that their children take precautionary measures when they go for swimming, and each one should carry a life jacket while heading towards the lakes.”

“The security personnel must be deployed near lakes to prevent drowning incidents. In villages, the panchayat officials have to install signboards to create awareness among those who come to swim. They should also put up fences and nets around the lake. The quarry pits are identified as unmanned areas and people concerned have to lay a net to prevent the youths from getting down into the quarries. As many as 15 drowning incidents have been reported over the past three months,” the officer added.

B N Manjunath, the commandant from fire and emergency academy, said compared to last year, drowning incidents have come down this year. Last year, many youths drowned in quarry pits on the outskirts of the city, some of which have been closed now. Lack of awareness among people is one among the main reasons behind rising drowning cases.