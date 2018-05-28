Home Cities Bengaluru

Girish Kasaravalli releases Suresh Heblikar’s biography  

Dr Veena Bharati’s work ‘Live With Dreams’, a biography of well-known filmmaker, director, actor and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, was released by eminent Kannada film direct.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli during the release of actor-cum-environmentalist Suresh Heblikar’s book titled ‘Live With Dreams’ in Jayanagar on Sunday | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Veena Bharati’s work ‘Live With Dreams’, a biography of well-known filmmaker, director, actor and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, was released by eminent Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli at a function presided over by lyricist Dodda Rangegowda here on Sunday.Kasaravalli, while releasing the book, said, “Heblikar’s works are a combination of arts and science, and his films are filled more with ideas than emotions.”

Rangegowda said, “I love to call him (Heblikar) the ‘son of soil’ as he is down to earth,” and then stressed on how Heblikar’s films underplayed emotions in favour of scientific temper and ideologies, especially because he has been a voracious reader of nature. Heblikar said he wanted to write an autobiography, but could not due to want of time. He expressed his gratitude to Dr Bharati for having written his biography. 

He said rapid globalisation was harming nature. “Already 800 crore people are living on this earth and if everyone gets a car and a refrigerator then it will be very difficult to save out planet.” He exhorted the audience to plant more trees and create awareness about nature.One of Heblikar’s students pointed out that his mentor had planted two lakh trees. Veena Bharati is a doctor by profession and writer by passion. Suresh Heblikar is a multi-talented personality known for his love towards nature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Live With Dreams Suresh Heblikar biography

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27