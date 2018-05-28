Girish Kasaravalli releases Suresh Heblikar’s biography  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Veena Bharati’s work ‘Live With Dreams’, a biography of well-known filmmaker, director, actor and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, was released by eminent Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli at a function presided over by lyricist Dodda Rangegowda here on Sunday.Kasaravalli, while releasing the book, said, “Heblikar’s works are a combination of arts and science, and his films are filled more with ideas than emotions.”

Rangegowda said, “I love to call him (Heblikar) the ‘son of soil’ as he is down to earth,” and then stressed on how Heblikar’s films underplayed emotions in favour of scientific temper and ideologies, especially because he has been a voracious reader of nature. Heblikar said he wanted to write an autobiography, but could not due to want of time. He expressed his gratitude to Dr Bharati for having written his biography.

He said rapid globalisation was harming nature. “Already 800 crore people are living on this earth and if everyone gets a car and a refrigerator then it will be very difficult to save out planet.” He exhorted the audience to plant more trees and create awareness about nature.One of Heblikar’s students pointed out that his mentor had planted two lakh trees. Veena Bharati is a doctor by profession and writer by passion. Suresh Heblikar is a multi-talented personality known for his love towards nature.