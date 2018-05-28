Man gets jail for contempt of court over Cauvery verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka high court has imposed six months of imprisonment and fine of `2,000 on a Mandya resident for contempt of court over Cauvery verdict. Allowing the contempt petition filed by the Registrar General of the high court, a division bench of Justice R B Budihal and Justice K S Mudagal on May 24 convicted M D Rajanna, 54, from Subhash Nagar in Mandya.

Making certain allegations on the Supreme Court verdict dated September 5, 2016 wherein it had directed Karnataka to release 15 cusecs of water per day for ten days to Tamil Nadu, Rajanna had filed a private complaint before the Principal Civil Judge (Junior Division) and JMFC, Mandya, against the Chief Justice of India and two sitting judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Chief Secretaries of the respective States, Minister of Irrigation of Karnataka and others. It was dismissed on September 14, 2016.

While dismissing the revision petition in November 2016, IV Additional District and Sessions Court earlier observed that Rajanna had made reckless allegations with an intention to damage the reputation of the judges. “The said conduct of the accused is contemptuous in nature,” it said and had written a letter dated December 27, 2016 to the high court.