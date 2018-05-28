Miscreants threaten cabbie, drive away with car  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two unidentified miscreants who had booked an Ola cab threatened the driver with lethal weapons and escaped with his car on Saturday night. The car was later found near Turuvekere in Tumakuru district. The cab driver is Purushotham. According to the police, the accused had booked the cab from 100 ft Road in Thalaghattapura to BGS Hospital at 10pm on Saturday. When Purushotham picked the two passengers, they pushed him out of the car and escaped with the cab.

The driver went to Thalaghattapura police station and filed a complaint. When police tracked the phone that was used to book the cab, it was traced to a student. “When we questioned the student, he said that he was waiting for a bus when two men approached him.

They requested him to book a cab for them as they did not have internet on their phones. They also said that they had a medical emergency and had to go to the hospital. The student believed them and booked a cab,” police said.Thalaghattapura police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused. The car was found in good condition and was handed over to Purushottam.