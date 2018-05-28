Home Cities Bengaluru

Painting to ‘save’ Chettinad

Hailing from Chettinad, L Sendhil Kumaran is a renowned painter. He did his schooling from the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, one of the oldest fine arts colleges in India. 

Published: 28th May 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By lPragya Dwivedi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Hailing from Chettinad, L Sendhil Kumaran is a renowned painter. He did his schooling from the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, one of the oldest fine arts colleges in India. 
For the last 20 years, he has been working on animation and design as a senior user experience architect at Infosys, while also pursuing his original passion. The artist’s hometown is known for its 19th century mansions with wide courtyards and spacious rooms embellished with marble and teaks. “My hometown has been my biggest inspiration and through my paintings I want to draw attention towards age-old architecture. Presently, we are demolishing many heritage structures and constructing new buildings without any thought.”

According to Kumaran the architecture of Chettinad is slowly dying and and his paintings aim for their better preservation. Kumaran’s water colour paintings are being showcased at Crimson – The Art Resource, on Cunningham Road, till May 31.  “My paintings are my way of expressing the exclusive architecture of Chettinad and how they explicitly define my motive of preserving what remains of their 
beauty,” he says.


The exhibition includes 30 paintings from his collection of 100 which follow a similar theme showcasing a plethora of different designs and structures of buildings. He has done various group exhibitions and this is his first solo exhibition.He recalls a particular painting from his collection that showcases a 19th century building. “It was built using a type of limestone known as Karai and the walls are polished with a paste of eggwhites to give it a smooth texture,” he says. A fond memory he shares is of his art professor from his college who demonstrated and introduced him to water colour paintings.  

Over the years Kumaran has witnessed the evolution of art – from traditional paintings to oil paintings and now to digital ones.A member of the Art Community at his office, Kumaran sticks to water colour as his medium for paintings. “Water colour as a medium suits my attitude as it requires the painting to be completed in one sitting. It is not only fast but is also able to capture my intuition,” he says.

Since his involvement is more towards outdoor paintings he has to somehow manage and finish his paintings quickly. “Outdoor paintings are a bit critical as the light changes constantly and the shadow moves after a while. So you have to quickly render the exact movements to capture the mood. Time is very vital,” he says. Aged 45, he feels like he is just a student who has graduated from college. One major challenge for him is to be able to reach out to more people and take his artwork to art collectors and galleries. His next target is to capture the art and architecture of Bengaluru. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao