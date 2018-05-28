Robber barges into house, decamps with Rs 20,000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unidentified man on Sunday barged into a house in Kempegowdanagar in South Bengaluru and made away with 20,000 cash. A staffer at KG Nagar police station said that around 8.30pm, Parvathi, (26), a resident of Brindavan Layout was with her six-month-old daughter Sriraksha when her auto-driver husband Sathish Kumar had gone out for work.

The man who was wearing helmet entered the kitchen and held her daughter at knife-point, asking Parvathi to hand him over the valuables, police said.He also slapped her before escaping the scene with cash. Parvathi raised an alarm and kicked the robber while he was trying to flee, but he managed to escape. “CCTV footage has been obtained and a special team has been formed to nab the accused,” a police officer said.