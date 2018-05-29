Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP straps on gumboots

It is fortifying city against rains – clearing drains and vents, and building new channels to prevent flooding;  Residents complain  summer rains have pitted roads hastily  laid before polls.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the monsoon set to hit Bengaluru city by June 4, the onus is on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure that people do not face any difficulties during heavy rains.
The civic agency is working to make low-lying areas as flood-proof as possible. At a meeting held on Saturday, the BBMP seemed to have pulled up its socks to prevent a repeat of past flooding incidents in the city.

Mayor R Sampathraj, along with BBMP officials, has identified a few low-lying and vulnerable areas. Among them are the Ejipura and parts of Bannerghatta Road where residential properties are routinely inundated. “We had identified 266 vulnerable locations after the 2017 floods and 242 culverts are being constructed in these areas,” said BBMP chief engineer for storm water drains, Bettegowda.

He said, “Desilting, remodelling of drains and construction of culverts in place of old ones are being carried out.” The most vulnerable areas identified by BBMP include Kurubarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, BMTC Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Kumbaragundi in Chickpet area, HSR Layout, Dollar’s Colony, Yeshwantpur and Krishnarajapuram.

On remodelling drains and construction of structures such as culverts, he said, out of the total 163 km only 145 km have been completed so far.The mayor told TNIE that the pourakarmikas in these areas have also been asked to clean of entry points of water such as drainage vents to prevent clogging, and resultant flooding.

Mayor Sampathraj said potholes in the city are being filled up by the authorities. “Roads are being restored and, if work is not completed on time, the assigned contractors will be blacklisted,” he said.The BBMP is also beefing up its teams to meet any eventuality. “21 forest department teams have been attached to the chief engineer’s team and 65 control rooms added to the main control room,” he said.  

The BBMP commissioner Maheshwara Rao said a disaster management cell is also being set up by the BBMP for tracking emergencies, and forest department officials are working with the BBMP to cut branches of trees that are in a deteriorated state to ensure that they do not fall and cause injuries or death or damage to properties or vehicles.Rao said people in distress could also contact BBMP engineers on walkie talkies and phones if they faced any trouble during rains.All teams have been alerted to monitor lifting of garbage to prevent waterlogging, he said.

Palike says
Around 3,500 pot holes identified in arterial, sub-arterial and zonal roads ;
Pothole-filling in these identified roads are in progress
Python pothole-filling machines and regular machinery deployed for the exercise
Zonal Chief Engineers instructed to get potholes identified and filled up in one week and to continue to fill new pot holes

ADEQUATE FUNDING
BBMP says zonal chief engineers will utilise 10% of total amount meant for these works for emergency works
Sufficient funds provided for Storm Water Drain works
Sufficient funds available for emergency situations

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao