Bengaluru: Workers sick after drinking water at factory

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After around 50 workers at a garment factory in Sarjapur fell sick over a span of three days complaining of stomach pain, loose motions and nausea, Anekal health officials sent four water samples sourced from one Crystal Garment Factory to Public Health Institute to determine the cause. The workers reportedly drank the water at the factory, which is suspected to be polluted and said to be the reason for their sickness.

Dr Gnanaprakasham A, district health officer, Anekal, said, "We have decided to close down the factory till the cause of their illness is determined. The garment workers started falling ill from Saturday and were admitted to Town Hospital and another clinic in Sarjapur. There is an RO (reverse osmosis) plant in the factory and a borewell too. We have sent four samples to our lab in Public Health Institute (State Food Commissionerate). The results will be out on Tuesday."

As of now, there are 15 workers at the hospital, said the health officer.

Meanwhile, Dr Radhika Devi and Dr Prabhakar Reddy are treating the ill at Town Hospital, Sarjapur. Another treating doctor, Dr Mustafa, said, "They all have the same complaints. We are treating some of them while some have been discharged. We do not know what caused this. It looks like water contamination."

Anekal Tehsildar and Sub Inspector had visited the hospital to meet the patients. Sarjapur police station said there has been no complaint filed so far. Sarjapur Panchayat Vice President S K Narayan said, "There has been no loss of life. Anekal Executive Officer, Revenue Inspector, Tehsildar, district health officials have visited the hospital."