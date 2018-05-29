Fake Bangalore University circular of exam being postponed creates panic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fake circular was created by miscreants and circulated on social media about the ongoing degree exams of Bangalore University being postponed. On Monday, it created confusion and fear among students.

The university had postponed the exams which were scheduled to be held on Monday due to the assembly polls at Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. Taking this as an advantage, some miscreants created a fake circular saying that even the exams scheduled on May 30 have been postponed.However, university authorities realised this on Monday morning, when the examination department of the university was flooded with calls from anxious students inquiring about the delay of the May 30 examination.

“As we were getting continuous calls from students, we had asked one of the students to share the circular which was making rounds. Later, we realised that even the signature of the registrar was fake,” said a senior official of the examination department.

Taking the issue seriously, the university immediately issued a clarification to all colleges concerned and posted the same on their official website. Professor Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of the university, said, “I was shocked to see that even my signature was forged on the circular.”

Meanwhile, the university has requested students to ignore any such circulars unless they are posted on the university website or circulated through the concerned college. “We had to postpone Monday’s exam as the Election commission directed us to do so. Considering the fact that students and teachers of that particular constituency have to vote, we postponed the exams scheduled only on that particular day. The timetable for the rest of the exams will continue as it is,” clarified Shivaraju.

A few months ago, even the students of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi created a fake circular, after which the All India Council for Technical Education had been forced to issue a clarification.

BU to file complaint before cyber crime police

To avoid such fake circulars and to put a break on miscreants’ activities, the university has decided to file a complaint before the Cybercrime police. “If we ignore this, the miscreants will be more active. We need to put an end to it and file a complaint to know the source of the message,” mentioned Shivaraju.