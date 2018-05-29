Home Cities Bengaluru

Fostering a creative and conducive learning environment

Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG & Centre was established in the year 1964. The school is situated between St.John’s Road and K.Kamaraj Road. The school has classes from  class one to class 12,

Published: 29th May 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG & Centre was established in the year 1964. The school is situated between St.John’s Road and K.Kamaraj Road. The school has classes from  class one to class 12, and follows the CBSE syllabus. Currently, the school has 2,400 students with a staff strength of 100 plus, which includes both teaching and non-teaching members. The teacher student ratio is 1:28. The school provides a healthy and conducive environment to its children, to excel in both curricular and extracurricular activities.

The school has a four-fold mission including that of catering to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government (Defence and Para-military personnel) by providing a common programme of education. They aim at promoting excellence and setting the pace in the field of school education by initiating and experimenting with innovations in education.

This, through collaborations with other bodies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The school is working with the intention of developing the spirit of national integration and creating a sense of ‘Indianness’ among children.

The Vidyalaya is equipped with the latest technologies, best infrastructure and experienced staff thereby leaving no stone unturned in imparting knowledge and improvising the children’ learning skills. At large, they are preparing the students face the challenges of life.KV MEG also encourages its staff to adopt creative and innovating teaching techniques to ensure a holistic learning process.

The Vidyalaya comprises a team of efficient, competent, dedicated and hardworking teachers, and focused students aspiring to achieve academic excellence. In addition, a supportive and encouraging management and organisation supports them in every possible manner.The Vidyalaya has a wide range curricular and co-curricular activities. The school boasts of well-equipped computer labs, science labs, math labs, sports materials, playground, stadium for athletics and the other games, conference halls and activity rooms.

They also conduct in-house, cluster level (comprising a group of KV School), Regional, National, and intra-school competitions.   The Science and Math Olympiad, NLTSE and under Social Science exhibition – cluster, regional and national level competition, English and Hindi debates, skits in English, Hindi and Sanskrit, group songs and group dances are some of the activities that the school has hosted.

The annual day and annual sports meet are conducted in grand manner. Occasions of national relevance are celebrated to commemorate the ideals of great people who earmarked the message for the positive growth of the country. This programme is generally held during the morning assembly.The school conducts  VMC and PTA meetings and takes valuable suggestions from distinguished members of the committee for the smooth functioning of the Vidyalaya. The vision of the school is to uphold the innovative ideas of superiors and focus on new-age educational system.

To make a mark in their field, KV MEG is working on being the top player in every field, while at the same time providing  a healthy and conducive work environment of students.The school supports the Right To Education. For the current academic year, the school has allotted seats to RTE applicants as per the government norms says principal of the school, KN Bhat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners