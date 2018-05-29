Fostering a creative and conducive learning environment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kendriya Vidyalaya MEG & Centre was established in the year 1964. The school is situated between St.John’s Road and K.Kamaraj Road. The school has classes from class one to class 12, and follows the CBSE syllabus. Currently, the school has 2,400 students with a staff strength of 100 plus, which includes both teaching and non-teaching members. The teacher student ratio is 1:28. The school provides a healthy and conducive environment to its children, to excel in both curricular and extracurricular activities.

The school has a four-fold mission including that of catering to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government (Defence and Para-military personnel) by providing a common programme of education. They aim at promoting excellence and setting the pace in the field of school education by initiating and experimenting with innovations in education.

This, through collaborations with other bodies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The school is working with the intention of developing the spirit of national integration and creating a sense of ‘Indianness’ among children.

The Vidyalaya is equipped with the latest technologies, best infrastructure and experienced staff thereby leaving no stone unturned in imparting knowledge and improvising the children’ learning skills. At large, they are preparing the students face the challenges of life.KV MEG also encourages its staff to adopt creative and innovating teaching techniques to ensure a holistic learning process.

The Vidyalaya comprises a team of efficient, competent, dedicated and hardworking teachers, and focused students aspiring to achieve academic excellence. In addition, a supportive and encouraging management and organisation supports them in every possible manner.The Vidyalaya has a wide range curricular and co-curricular activities. The school boasts of well-equipped computer labs, science labs, math labs, sports materials, playground, stadium for athletics and the other games, conference halls and activity rooms.

They also conduct in-house, cluster level (comprising a group of KV School), Regional, National, and intra-school competitions. The Science and Math Olympiad, NLTSE and under Social Science exhibition – cluster, regional and national level competition, English and Hindi debates, skits in English, Hindi and Sanskrit, group songs and group dances are some of the activities that the school has hosted.

The annual day and annual sports meet are conducted in grand manner. Occasions of national relevance are celebrated to commemorate the ideals of great people who earmarked the message for the positive growth of the country. This programme is generally held during the morning assembly.The school conducts VMC and PTA meetings and takes valuable suggestions from distinguished members of the committee for the smooth functioning of the Vidyalaya. The vision of the school is to uphold the innovative ideas of superiors and focus on new-age educational system.

To make a mark in their field, KV MEG is working on being the top player in every field, while at the same time providing a healthy and conducive work environment of students.The school supports the Right To Education. For the current academic year, the school has allotted seats to RTE applicants as per the government norms says principal of the school, KN Bhat.