Retd BHEL staffer smothered to death

A 66-year-old retired employee of BHEL was smothered to death by unidentified people inside his residence on Kamalanagar, just a stone throw away from Basaveshwaranagar Police station.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 66-year-old retired employee of BHEL was smothered to death by unidentified people inside his residence on Kamalanagar, just a stone throw away from Basaveshwaranagar Police station, on Sunday evening. The assailants escaped with valuables including gold jewellery.

The deceased is Nanjundappa, a resident of Water Tank Road. He was living alone after his wife died. He was a former employee of the technical department in BHEL.

A senior police officer said the incident took place in the evening. The incident came to light at 8.30pm when one of his relatives Manjunath, an auto driver, came to the house and found his body on a bed on the first floor.

Basaveshwaranagar police rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. Nanjundappa's son Pramod Kumar, who works as a sales manager in a private company, lives on the second floor. He, however, was unaware of the incident until the police reached the spot. The house was not ransacked, but some valuables including a gold chain are missing.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that people known to Nanjundappa are involved. The exact motive will be ascertained once the assailants are nabbed. A special team has been formed to crack the case," a police officer said.

