RR Nagar too sees low voter turnout

Just like the rest of Bengaluru, this constituency saw turnout of just 55 per cent till 6pm.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM

Voters from Rajarajeshwari Nagar show their inked fingers after casting their votes on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the trend of electoral apathy in Bengaluru Urban district, polling percentage in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency stood at a mere 50 per cent with less than an hour for polling to end. This indicated that only half of the 4.54 lakh voters in one of the most populous constituencies in the state exercised their franchise.

Though the percentage was relatively better than the average recorded by Bengaluru Urban district at 5pm on May 12, several factors contributed to the paltry turnout. Chief among them was the fact that elections were held on a Monday. Despite all government employees being sanctioned leaves to vote, the fact that many voters were employees from unorganised sector did not help. Though leaves were also sanctioned to employees from the unorganised sector, several employees were forced to work after exercising their ballot.

Voting trends

Voter turnout in the constituency was brisk in the morning hours due to which voter turnout was 11 per cent by 9 am - which, incidentally, was both higher than the average for the state and Bengaluru Urban district on May 12.

However, voting did not pick up as expected later in the day. Yet, the constituency appeared to be on track to improve on the voting average recorded in the remaining constituencies of the district.

Siddalingaiah, who came to vote at the Government Primary School in Gokulam first stage, said that voting percentage would have been better if polling was held simultaneously. "On a Monday, many people cannot come to vote as they will have to go to work early. Therefore, voter turnout is less in many polling stations," he said.

Rough day for some contract employees

Contract employees of several firms in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency had to face some problems as election officials declined to validate that they had voted.

At the polling centre in Government Higher Primary School, Laggere, Chandrashekar B N along with two others was seen urging the Section Officer to sign a letter provided by their company to make sure that they had taken leave for polling. "Since we are contract employees, we don't have a full day leave. The company has given us slips which should be signed by the returning officer of the booth to ensure that we have voted. Or else we will lose half a day's salary," he said.

While some booth officers signed the slip, others refused to direct them to higher officials. As a result, there was some confusion in the polling station premises around noon. Considering that the demands of these employees were genuine, officials finally budged and signed the slips.

Box 2

Voter turnout

9 am - 11 per cent

11 am - 21 per cent

1 pm - 34 per cent

3 pm - 41 per cent

5 pm - 50 per cent

6 pm - 55 per cent

