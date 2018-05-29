Schoolmate rapes techie, arrested

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by her schoolmate at her apartment in Ramagondanahalli in Whitefield in the early hours of Saturday. The accused, who had come to the city in search of a job from Punjab, allegedly raped her after visiting her home on the pretext of dropping her home late in the night. The accused has been identified as Dildavinder Singh, 25, a native of Patiala in Punjab. He was the victim's senior in high school.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, Singh was not in touch with her for many years and they both had met at a common friend’s wedding in Panchkula in November 2016. Since then, he was sending her messages on WhatsApp. A few months ago, he had texted her saying he was coming to Bengaluru in search of a job. On Friday, he had spoken to her over phone and informed her that he had come to the city and had an interview to attend. The same evening, they both went to a restaurant in Indiranagar. As the restaurant was full, they headed to another restaurant in Koramangala.

“Singh’s friend, identified as Tushar, joined them there and both the men had beer. By the time we left, it was midnight. Hence, Singh told me he would drop me home. Tushar was dropped midway and we both reached my flat around 1 am on Saturday. Singh locked the room door and raped me 3-4 times before leaving,” the survivor stated in the complaint.

The woman approached the police on Saturday evening and filed a formal complaint, based on which the police booked Singh on charges of rape. “Based on the information provided by the complainant, the accused was arrested immediately. After recording his statement, he was produced before a magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody. The survivor was subjected to medical test and it is prima facie established that she was raped,” a senior police officer said.

“Though it was not mentioned in the complaint, the woman had told the police that even she was drunk and Singh had taken advantage of her being in an inebriated state and raped her,” the officer added.