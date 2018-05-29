Home Cities Bengaluru

Schoolmate rapes techie, arrested

A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by her schoolmate at her apartment in Ramagondanahalli in Whitefield in the early hours of Saturday.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by her schoolmate at her apartment in Ramagondanahalli in Whitefield in the early hours of Saturday. The accused, who had come to the city in search of a job from Punjab, allegedly raped her after visiting her home on the pretext of dropping her home late in the night. The accused has been identified as Dildavinder Singh, 25, a native of Patiala in Punjab. He was the victim's senior in high school.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, Singh was not in touch with her for many years and they both had met at a common friend’s wedding in Panchkula in November 2016. Since then, he was sending her messages on WhatsApp. A few months ago, he had texted her saying he was coming to Bengaluru in search of a job. On Friday, he had spoken to her over phone and informed her that he had come to the city and had an interview to attend. The same evening, they both went to a restaurant in Indiranagar. As the restaurant was full, they headed to another restaurant in Koramangala.

“Singh’s friend, identified as Tushar, joined them there and both the men had beer. By the time we left, it was midnight. Hence, Singh told me he would drop me home. Tushar was dropped midway and we both reached my flat around 1 am on Saturday. Singh locked the room door and raped me 3-4 times before leaving,” the survivor stated in the complaint.

The woman approached the police on Saturday evening and filed a formal complaint, based on which the police booked Singh on charges of rape. “Based on the information provided by the complainant, the accused was arrested immediately. After recording his statement, he was produced before a magistrate and later remanded in judicial custody. The survivor was subjected to medical test and it is prima facie established that she was raped,” a senior police officer said.

“Though it was not mentioned in the complaint, the woman had told the police that even she was drunk and Singh had taken advantage of her being in an inebriated state and raped her,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
software engineer raped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao