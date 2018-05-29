Seven injured in clash over setting up of Ramzan eatery stalls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week-long argument between two groups over the setting up of eatery stalls on Govindpura Road turned ugly on Sunday night as members of both gangs clashed leading to six members and one resident of the area being injured.

The KG Halli police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which had gathered during the fight. The groups had been having verbal duels since the past week as they both wanted to set up stalls on Govindpura Road to cater to those observing Ramzan. The injured are Vaseem, Bilal Ahemed, Mosin from one of the gangs and Tousif alias Chapdi and two of his associates. All of them are recovering in a private hospital in Frazer Town.

A senior police officer from KG Halli police station said that the incident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday night. "In a fit of rage, they attacked each other and the passersby intervened. One of the localites was also injured in the attack. He was rushed to a government hospital and was discharged after the first-aid. Night beat police were alerted about the incident and they reached the spot,” the officer said.

“They caned the gangs to disperse them and senior police officials also visited the crime scene. A case has been filed against Tousif and his gang and further investigation is on," the officer added.