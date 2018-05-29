Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven injured in clash over setting up of Ramzan eatery stalls

A week-long argument between two groups over the setting up of eatery stalls on Govindpura Road turned ugly on Sunday night as members of both gangs clashed.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week-long argument between two groups over the setting up of eatery stalls on Govindpura Road turned ugly on Sunday night as members of both gangs clashed leading to six members and one resident of the area being injured.

The KG Halli police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which had gathered during the fight. The groups had been having verbal duels since the past week as they both wanted to set up stalls on Govindpura Road to cater to those observing Ramzan. The injured are Vaseem, Bilal Ahemed, Mosin from one of the gangs and Tousif alias Chapdi and two of his associates. All of them are recovering in a private hospital in Frazer Town.

A senior police officer from KG Halli police station said that the incident took place around 11.30pm on Sunday night. "In a fit of rage, they attacked each other and the passersby intervened. One of the localites was also injured in the attack. He was rushed to a government hospital and was discharged after the first-aid. Night beat police were alerted about the incident and they reached the spot,” the officer said.
 “They caned the gangs to disperse them and senior police officials also visited the crime scene. A case has been filed against Tousif and his gang and further investigation is on," the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
eatery stalls Govindpura Road Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao