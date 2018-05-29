Home Cities Bengaluru

SUV crashes into pvt school bus, kids escape with minor injuries

Ten children escaped miraculously after a speeding SUV collided with a school van in Kallahalli village near Anekal on Monday.

Published: 29th May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Ten children escaped miraculously after a speeding SUV collided with a school van in Kallahalli village near Anekal on Monday. The school van was heading towards Sarjapura Road and the SUV came from the opposite direction and crashed into the bus. The SUV driver escaped with minor injuries and the kids were administered first aid.

A senior police officer from Anekal police station said that the incident occurred around 7.30 am when the driver of the school bus had picked up 10 students from nearby localities and was heading towards Sadguru Sainath International School located in Kudlu near Electronics City. The SUV, a Tata Sumo, was being driven in a reckless manner and on the wrong side of the road. The driver ran away from the scene when the residents rushed to help the panicked kids who were taken to a nearby hospital. After getting first aid, they were sent to the school in another vehicle. The residents also noticed the SUV driver had injuries on his face and in fear of being thrashed by the mob, had fled the spot. A case has been filed and both vehicles were seized as part of the investigations.

Muniraju V, an eye witness said, "The driver of the school van helped the kids to get down from the bus after the mishap and all of them were shocked after the incident. Some of them were crying and locals called the school staff who then alerted the parents. The reckless driving by the SUV driver is the cause of the accident."

