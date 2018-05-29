Sweet gesture to greet students after vacations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Decorated campus, special mid-day meals, sweets and a lot more fun await the students of the state government and affiliated schools. After two-month long summer vacations, schools are re-opening for students on Tuesday. On Monday, only teachers reported to work and made preparations to welcome students in a grand manner.

Earlier a circular was issued by the state department of primary and secondary education, asking the teachers to decorate schools with festoon and ensure that children start their classes amid festive fervour.

"Children should enjoy schooling and must get positive feelings when they enter their respective campuses. Special welcome is to give a message that students can have a great time even at school. They will be served special meals with desserts on Tuesday," said a senior official of the department.

The department has also asked school authorities to ensure that students get textbooks, uniforms, shoes and socks without any delay. "All these things should be distributed to students as early as possible," said the official.

Teachers can't use mobile phones during school hours

Teachers have been asked not to use mobile phones during school hours. For the first time, the department has issued this order along with the academic calendar. Teachers, however, can keep their phones in silent mode. They will be allowed to use their mobiles only during lunch hour.