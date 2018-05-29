Home Cities Bengaluru

Veteran photo-journo Keshav Vitla dies of kidney failure at 57

Former photographer of The New Indian Express, Keshav Vitla, breathed his last after suffering from kidney failure, in Mangaluru, on Monday. He was 57.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former photographer of The New Indian Express, Keshav Vitla, breathed his last after suffering from kidney failure, in Mangaluru, on Monday. He was 57.

He had served in many dailies, including Express, Udayavani, Roopathara, Hindustan Times and others. Keshav was known for his 'Photo Column' in Kannada Prabha newspaper and has held four exhibitions of his works, such as 'The Insights of Life', 'Illusion and Reality', 'The Faithful' and 'Karnataka Waterscapes'.

After suffering from kidney failure recently, he was under dialysis and was awaiting a transplant when he breathed his last. He was unmarried.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, in a release, expressed his condolences over Keshav's demise. Commenting on his book 'Facets of Karnataka: A Pictorial Journey', Kumaraswamy said that any person who reads the book would have an experience similar to travelling different parts of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keshav Vitla photographer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao