Veteran photo-journo Keshav Vitla dies of kidney failure at 57

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former photographer of The New Indian Express, Keshav Vitla, breathed his last after suffering from kidney failure, in Mangaluru, on Monday. He was 57.

He had served in many dailies, including Express, Udayavani, Roopathara, Hindustan Times and others. Keshav was known for his 'Photo Column' in Kannada Prabha newspaper and has held four exhibitions of his works, such as 'The Insights of Life', 'Illusion and Reality', 'The Faithful' and 'Karnataka Waterscapes'.

After suffering from kidney failure recently, he was under dialysis and was awaiting a transplant when he breathed his last. He was unmarried.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, in a release, expressed his condolences over Keshav's demise. Commenting on his book 'Facets of Karnataka: A Pictorial Journey', Kumaraswamy said that any person who reads the book would have an experience similar to travelling different parts of the state.