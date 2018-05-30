Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru pub assault case: Bail plea of Congress MLA's son Nalapad rejected

Nalapad has spent 100 days in jail for alleged assault of Vidwat at a cafe in the city.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Haris Nalapad (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bail petition of Congress MLA NA Haris' son Mohammed Haris Nalapad, which was being heard by the 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B, was rejected on Wednesday. The judge had reserved the orders till today after hearing arguments of both sides. Nalapad has spent 100 days in jail for alleged assault of Vidwat at a cafe in the city. During the argument, Special Prosecutor M S Shyamsundar strongly objected to granting bail to Nalapad stating that the investigation into the incident was still continuing and one more accused was still at large. Shyamsundar had also pointed out that an earlier bail petition in the same court was also rejected.

