Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizen behaviour, poor design make TenderSURE roads nightmare in rains

Road design not conducive to Indian monsoon and citizen behaviour on the road, which sees them carelessly (and often intentionally) throwing waste on the road, have made TenderSURE roads a poor bet.

Published: 30th May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Narrow drainage vents are clogged with fallen leaves and garbage on Residency Road | photos: pandarinath B

By Ramu R
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Road design not conducive to Indian monsoon and citizen behaviour on the road, which sees them carelessly (and often intentionally) throwing waste on the road, have made TenderSURE roads a poor bet for heavy rains — especially when there is hardly any time for course correction with the monsoon expected earlier than before.

The TenderSURE roads were contracted out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to reduce traffic congestion and are considered pedestrian-friendly, but are reportedly causing water-logging and traffic congestion whenever it rains — worse during monsoon.

Museum Road

One major issue observed about the TenderSURE roads is that they are narrow when compared to the footpaths. This is said to prevent smooth flow of traffic. Worse, these roads get water-logged during rains as the grills are narrow, the road gradient towards the shoulder is inadequate and indifferent citizens make it worse by dumping waste by the roadside.

A hotelier on Museum Road pointed to the jammed vents, which cannot drain water into the roadside channels: “Heavy rains cause water logging in most TenderSURE roads because vents are blocked with garbage thrown by road users”.

Dr Ashish Verma , Associate Professor of Transport Systems Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, said, “The main reasons for water-logging on these roads are absence of proper slopes — called camper — for the water to flow down to the side drains. Plastic waste also clogs the already shallow drains.”

An engineer who executed the TenderSURE projects on Cunningham Road and Vittal Mallya Road  said, “Dry leaves fall during rains. Whenever waste issues are reported, local engineers are sent to clear the vents,” he said. “We regularly clean the grates. The chambers are cleaned regularly too and accumulated silt is removed... sometimes the chamber covers get stuck in the holes along with leaves. But these roads have been around for three years, and we have had no major issue.”

With monsoon ahead and water logging problems a huge concern on these roads, things expected to turn ugly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Road Indian monsoon Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners