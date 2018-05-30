Elderly couple killed in bus-lorry collision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly couple travelling from Davangere to Bengaluru in a KSRTC bus were killed while five other passengers escaped with minor injuries when the bus rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside near Thippagondanahalli Hand Post near Nelamangala on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Dharmappa (68) and his wife Dhanalakshmi (60). Police said the KSRTC bus was coming to the city from Shivamogga. Near Thippagondanahalli Hand Post around 6.30 am, the driver failed to notice a lorry parked on the roadside and rammed into it from the rear. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was damaged. The couple sitting in the front seat were killed on the spot, and others sustained minor injuries.

“We have arrested the drivers of the KSRTC bus and the lorry in connection with the incident,” Nelamangala traffic police said.