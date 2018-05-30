Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka high court asks for affidavit for Tamil Nadu woman’s death

In a serious twist to the mysterious death of a 24-year-old woman inmate from Tamil Nadu at Swami Nithyananda’s Ashram at Bidadi in 2014, the Karnataka high court on Tuesday directed the Bidadi police

Karnataka High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a serious twist to the mysterious death of a 24-year-old woman inmate from Tamil Nadu at Swami Nithyananda’s Ashram at Bidadi in 2014, the Karnataka high court on Tuesday directed the Bidadi police to file an affidavit with regard to the manner in which investigation was carried out.

Justice Aravind Kumar issued this direction after hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s mother Jansi Rani, residing at Melatheru, Navalur Kuttapattu in Trichy district. She had sought directions to the state government to refer the matter for probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the Bidadi police had not registered the complaint nor probed the case as per procedure into the death of her daughter Sangeetha (24) which took place on December 29, 2014.

Jurisdictional police (Bidadi) have been asked to file an affidavit with regard to the manner in which the investigation was done, the court said while adjourning the matter.

Although, prima facie prayer was sought for by the petitioner, it deserves to be accepted for entrusting the investigation to the CBI on account of Government Advocate making a plea for granting an adjournment to enable her to place original records on file, and the matter was ordered to be listed on Tuesday, the court said.

