Home Cities Bengaluru

One wrong step can mean death on Mysuru Road

White-topping and TenderSURE roads are now called White Elephants; They are expensive and, with poor design and construction, more dangerous than helpful; Edges of white-top roads, including arterial

Published: 30th May 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

On Mysuru Road, two-wheeler riders can easily lose their balance if they place their foot outside the busy road | Photos: vinod kumar t

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mysuru Road, one of the roads identified for white-topping by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, BBMP, is “completed” on paper. But its unfinished, jagged edges end at a one-feet drop because the road is at a level higher than its shoulder, and the edges have not been bevelled.  

In 2016, the Palike had identified approximately 93.47 km of road to be white-topped at a cost of `800 crore. In fact, former CM Siddaramiah had wanted 500 km and his cabinet had approved 150 km last year. But, now the whole project is now being called a ‘white elephant’.

BBMP has decided to cover eight major roads under it, including the 5.4 km-long Mysuru Road (Kavika Junction to Briand Square).  

Mysuru Road is one of the central roads in the city and, therefore, work on it is being taken up in halves. One side of the road is being barricaded for the work, while the other is left open.

BBMP officials claim that they have completed the first half of the road (the left half, from Kavika towards Briand Square). But, in reality, they have completed just the surface of the road. The five-feet-wide shoulder on one side, for utility lines such as for sewage and water supply, is a foot-lower than the road top and there are no barricades between the two levels. This is a risk for motorists especially those on two-wheelers.  

Swaroopa Venkatesh, who is employed with a private firm and who travels through this stretch frequently, said, “It is a busy road and if someone slips over the abrupt edge, chances of being run over by a vehicle coming from behind are high”.  At certain points along the edge, like near the Bharat Petroleum bunk, iron rods used for laying of the road stick out.

It is risky for pedestrians as well. Channappa, a retiree and resident of Timberyard Layout, said, “They have dumped construction material on the footpath and this forces people to walk on the road. Also, the utility space has been placed between the road and footpath, so it becomes difficult to cross the road”.
Shop owners along this stretch called these roads a nightmare to navigate. Mahesh, who runs a store on the road, said, “Last week, it was raining heavily and we did not know where the road ends and the lower, utility area begins. Atleast, a barricade must be placed”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru Road Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners