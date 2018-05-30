Order on Mohammed Haris Nalapad bail petition today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The order on the bail petition of Congress MLA N A Haris’ son, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who has spent 100 days in jail, has been reserved till Wednesday. The 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B, who heard arguments of both the Special Prosecutor and the Defence Counsel, reserved the order and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

During the argument, Special Prosecutor M S Shyamsundar strongly objected to granting bail to Nalapad. “The Defence Counsel has argued that the investigation has been completed and chargesheet filed in the case, and thus his client can be granted bail. But the investigation is still continuing and one more accused in the case is still at large. There is no change in circumstances and there is development in the investigation. We are yet to get report from forensic experts and have to enhance the CCTV footage. Evidences can be submitted to the court till the day of judgment. Moreover, there is no loss of evidence against the accused, but it is more concrete now and there is bundle of proof against him,” Shyamsundar said.

He also brought to the notice of the court that the earlier bail petition in the same court was rejected not only because of the pendency of investigation, but considering the fact that the accused is the son of sitting MLA and chances of him influencing or threatening witnesses can not be ruled out.

“Even the High Court, after watching the footage of the incident, had termed it horrific ... and had rejected bail considering the character, behaviour, position and standing of the accused. I pray to the court to not grant bail to the accused considering all these facts,” Shyamsundar submitted.

When he mentioned the name of MLA Haris while referring to the discharge summary of 24-year-old victim Vidvat Loganathan not being given to the investigating agency and that there had been tremendous pressure allegedly exerted by him on a particular doctor, heated arguments broke out between Shyamsundar and Defence Counsel Usman.