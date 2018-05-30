Home Cities Bengaluru

Patients and photographers raise funds for exhibition to aid persons with Multiple Sclerosis

JagaChitra will showcase 90 photographs from around the world,some of which have been clicked by MS patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:On the world awareness month of Multiple Sclerosis, a Bengaluru-based photography group called 'Thank God It's Saturday' (TGiS), will be showcasing photographs as part of their sixth annual photography exhibition. The group is supported by internationally acclaimed photographer Anand Sharan, and the exhibition titled, ' JagaChitra', will be showcasing more than 90 photographs that have been taken from across the world.

The exhibition has been tied up with Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI) that is dedicated to helping people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The proceeds from the exhibition will go to this society and the money will be used for the help of these patients who are suffering from MS. Along with this, a wall at the exhibition will be dedicated to photographs that are taken by some of the people who are diagnosed and are fighting with MS.

Shankar Subramaniam, secretary of MSSI, Bengaluru and founder of TGiS says, "We thought of putting our arts to use. We not only bring awareness, we also raise funds. The event coincides with World MS day. Before this, we raised funds for an eye hospital in Rotary Club. But now we've only been involved with MS, as they don't have much support from government or anyone else. On an average, we manage to raise 5-7 lakhs through these exhibitions."

Kripa Ravikumar, one of the group members of TGiS, says the term 'JagaChitra' means pictures of the world. "These photographs have captured nature, wildlife, culture or people. There are different categories to it from different parts of the world. This year we had 500 submissions."

She further goes on to say that the exhibition is a win-win situation, especially for amateur photographers, "We also get to network with big photographers from around the world. This year we have included Hyderabad and Mumbai chapters, where some of the Multiple Sclerosis patients have also submitted their photographs."

The TGiS group was formed seven years back by Shankar and Anand Sharath. The group meets every weekend or at least once a month. Kripa says, "We meet in Cubbon Park or Lalbagh. We have some senior photographers who mentor the amateur photographers about the various techniques. It could be monochrome or portrait or Mac pro nature. We pick a theme if a festival is happening or usually we just go to Russel Market and do street photography."

The 'JagaChitra' exhibition will be held at Rangoli Metro Art Center from May 31 to June 3. The inauguration will be held on May 31 at 4.30 pm, and Suman Nagarkar will be present as the chief guest.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple Sclerosis or MS is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system starts damaging the protective layer of the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. In India, MS is targeting those who are as young as 16 years. As per the study conducted in India, in 2003-04, there were 2,00,000 patients who are reportedly affected with MS.

