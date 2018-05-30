Home Cities Bengaluru

Putting local Mysuru art on the global map

A youngster passionate about "Make in India" idea, started Desiadda, an online and offline platform which offers space for artists, to showcase their skills.

Published: 30th May 2018

By K Rathna
BENGALURU:Adarsh Ramesh, a BE graduate, dreamt of providing a marketing channel for local artists to put out their work, started Desiadda in 2016. While studying in college, he came across talented artists and felt a single platform would go a long way in making their art work accessible.

“Mysuru is a city rich with art. The artisans and promoters offer a truly valuable production base. The place being a tourist paradise, sees miniature works of art depicting palaces, elephants, clock tower and others. There is great consumer demand as well,” says Adarsh.

He conducted a market study and found there was a communication barrier between the customers and artisans, as some retailers misrepresent the product, quote exorbitant prices and sold products that weren't authentic. That is how the concept of Desiadda took birth.

He launched the start-up, with the objective to provide products to customers at affordable prices, on an easily accessible platform and ensure proper quality and fast delivery. He also wanted to ensure that they were not replaced by products that by fake ones from China and other countries.

“While travelling to remote locations is not an issue in the city, the bigger challenge is to bring products together under one roof, so that customers can reap maximum benefits. One of the other obstacles we faced were difficulty in recognising genuine materials as opposed to knock-offs.”

Desiadda caters to numerous corporate clients and corporate gifting is their major revenue stream. The team of artisans produce a great deal of products and they in turn supply to many retailers.

" We offer a platform for better channelisation of skills, promotion of Indian made products such as wood, clay based, miniatures, t-shirts, souvenirs, key bunches and several other locally crafted locally ones. This has allowed for artisans to showcase their unique works of art and crafts," the entrepreneur added.

Desiadda plans to bring on board more artists and art forms online and expand to other cities in the future. The company feels the skills of artisans must reach global standards and receive recognition.

Adarsh's advice to budding startups are, “Always believe in your vision. Believe in organic growth and do not to carried away by ideas of investment and funding. Also, like Steve Jobs would stay, stay hungry, stay foolish … and be you.”

