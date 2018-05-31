Home Cities Bengaluru

Bank unions’ strike won’t hit e-transactions

Though employees of state-run banks are on strike for two days, it will not affect citizens as online transactions are still in operation.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though employees of state-run banks are on strike for two days, it will not affect citizens as online transactions are still in operation.

Bank employees of all state-run banks including officers as well as a few employees and officers belonging to unions of private banks, decided to halt services on May 30 and 31 in protest against the proposed low wage-hike. The Union government proposed only a two per cent hike in wages, citing bad loans, as against the 15 per cent hike for bank employees and officials in the period between 2012 and 2017.

Bank employees protest near State Bank of Mysore on Wednesday; A security personnel stands guard in front of SBM | PANDARINATH B

According to Convener of State-Level Banker's Committee M Mohan Reddy, contrary to fears expressed earlier, the strike would not delay crediting of salaries into accounts of employees linked to these banks and accounts of government employees, as online transactions would carry on. The only inconvenience citizens could face is that they can not carry out transactions at banks on these two days.

"Banks have taken special care to stack ATMs with cash. In case citizens need larger amounts of money during this period, information about the strike had been publicised earlier and they could have withdrawn the money they needed in advance," Reddy said.

As part of the strike, about 8,000 employees of banks on strike held a protest at the city centre here on Wednesday. The protestors, among which about 2,000 were women, claimed the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) was not considering their demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
banks strike online transactions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon