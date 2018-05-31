 Bengaluru sky turns electric

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several parts of South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru received moderate to rather heavy rainfall as South West monsoon advanced to more parts of the state on Wednesday. Among the districts that received showers include Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar and others. The coastal region which was affected by heavy rainfall had some respite during the day.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, highest rainfall in Bengaluru Urban district as of 10pm, was recorded in Kengeri - where 63mm rainfall was recorded. Several other parts of the city received moderate showers, such as parts of Hoskote - 55mm, Yelahanka - 42.5mm, Rajarajeshwari Nagar - 44mm and others.

Highest rainfall in the state during the day was recorded near Nagamangala village in Chikkaballapur district where 113.5mm rainfall was recorded as of 10pm.

According to forecasts, rainfall is expected in coastal, South Interior and North Interior Karnataka during the week. Rainfall is expected to be relatively less in South Interior Karnataka for the next two days before picking up its intensity.