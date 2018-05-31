Home Cities Bengaluru

 Bengaluru sky turns electric

Several parts of South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru received moderate to rather heavy rainfall as South West monsoon advanced to more parts of the state on Wednesday.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Multiple bolts of lightning strike Bengaluru following heavy thunderstorms, on Wednesday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, highest rainfall in Bengaluru Urban district as of 10pm, was recorded in Kengeri - where 63mm rainfall was recorded. Several other parts of the city received moderate showers, such as parts of Hoskote - 55mm, Yelahanka - 42.5mm, Rajarajeshwari Nagar - 44mm and others.

Highest rainfall in the state during the day was recorded near Nagamangala village in Chikkaballapur district where 113.5mm rainfall was recorded as of 10pm.

According to forecasts, rainfall is expected in coastal, South Interior and North Interior Karnataka during the week. Rainfall is expected to be relatively less in South Interior Karnataka for the next two days before picking up its intensity.

