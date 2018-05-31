City-based firm steps in to improve education in strife-torn Kashmir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technology from Bengaluru is set to help school students study in Kashmir without interruptions due to the ongoing strife in the Valley.

To counter the academic losses and strengthen the quality of education in Kashmir, Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) will start online education system for students. PSAK has partnered with Bengaluru-based Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft and Efeeonline, adopting the MASP PRO Program to empower teachers and students.

MASP Pro Suite, which combines the benefits of Microsoft’s technology and e-payment solutions from Efeeonline, is a value-based offering to equip schools with an integrated set of technology and innovative learning solutions, modernise their campuses, drive transformation for enhanced learning experiences and prepare future-ready students — a 2020 vision of UNESCO that digitally transforms to a 'Connected Learning Community'.

PSAK president G N Var said, "Restrictions, curfews and violent situations have become a part of our day-to-day life now. We are unable to provide quality education to students as our schools get closed even on a small pretext. At times, we cannot even operate buses due to the fear of violence. We are living in a conflict zone and that we cannot help. But what we are trying to do is to isolate the education sector in a way that it remains largely unaffected."

Tech Avant-Garde CEO Ali Sait said, “This is integrated and connected Learning Online System in which a student will be given a software, ‘Lycee’ worth `25,000 free with a programme MASP Pro.” The teachers will be given a device by which they will remain connected with the students especially during the closure of internet and education institutes.

“To convert and transform the education system in India, we have started this service in Kashmir valley, first because we want Kashmir to become a headquarters of the education system,” he added.

“We are not trying to replace the education system of classrooms but are trying to strengthen the quality of the education. In a bid to counter the frequent closure of educational institutes, Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) has collaborated with three IT companies,” Var said.